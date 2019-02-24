|
|
Harry R. Lundgren
Tempe - Harry Lundgren, 90, of Tempe, passed away on January 30.
Harry graduated from Crown Point, IN, High School. He received engineering degrees from Purdue University, Oklahoma State University, and Arizona State University, and served in the U.S. Army. He was a Civil Engineering professor at Arizona State for 28 years.
On November 19, 1955, he married the former Joyce Boller. They shared 62 years of marriage prior to her passing on December 19, 2017.
Harry is survived by his nieces Tari (Mike) Curry of Pine, AZ, and Lisa (Mike) Schleich of Liberty Lake, WA; nephew Brett (Shannon) McLaughlin of Indianapolis, IN; and several other nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Kohler, and brother, Bill Lundgren.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, at 2 pm, in Skirm Auditorium, Friendship Village, Tempe.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019