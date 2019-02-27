|
|
Harvey Edwin Weigt
- - Harvey Edwin Weigt crossed peacefully on Feb 21, 2019, surrounded by his two daughters and daughter-in-law. He was born July 17, 1927, in Rockland, New York to Beatrice (Daigle) and Paul Joseph Weigt. His family moved to Cave Creek, AZ in 1934, and it was here where he developed his love, respect and admiration for the outdoors and for Native American cultures. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, receiving three medals and an honorable discharge. Harvey was a proud Chevron Dealer for 47-years and became known throughout the Phoenix area for his quality service, honesty, and genuine friendships. Harvey was also an active member of the Sun Country Model T Club. He was an extraordinary man in every area of his life. A great husband, father, friend, and neighbor. Harvey is survived by his two daughters Lanae and Lisa, one granddaughter, one great grandson, one great-great grandson, three step children and extended families. A grave side service will be held on Saturday March 2 at 9:00 AM at Greenwood Memorial Lawn, 2300 W Van Buren.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019