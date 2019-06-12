|
|
Hayden E. Ladra
Phoenix - Hayden E. Ladra, 97, passed away June 8, 2019. Born April 1, 1922 in Stroud, OK to the late George and Oletha Ladra. He was the fourth of twelve children. His surviving siblings are Geraldine Johnson, Geneva (Dale) Stout, Roger (Marjorie) Ladra; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Hayden moved to Arizona in 1938 with his family. He attended Glendale High School and played football. In December 1942 Hayden joined the U.S. Navy-Maritime Service having served as an Ensign and was honorably discharged in 1945. Upon his marriage and return to Phoenix Hayden helped raise four children. Over the next 50 years he farmed and sold real estate in the West Valley.
Hayden was preceded in death by his son Danny Ladra. He is survived by daughters Brenda (Tom) Florman, Janet Ladra, Teresa Palella; grandchildren Katherine Florman, Matthew Florman, Leah Palella, Daniel Palella; great-grandsons Aidan Jaquez and Oliver Jorden.
Graveside service will be held at 9:00am on Friday June 14, 2019 at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale 85301. Memorial contributions to Huger Mercy Living Center, 2345 W. Orangewood Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019