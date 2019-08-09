|
Hayden Michael Pase
Phoenix - October 29, 1991-July 18,2019
Born and raised in Phoenix, Az., Hayden was a force of greatness from his first breath to his last. He is survived by his mom & dad, Michelle and Derrick, his sister Nicole, grandmas Sharon & Marge, and many aunts, unkies & cousins who loved him very much. He meant something special to every person whose path he crossed, and the void he is leaving will be felt by many. His smile was warm, genuine and infectious, and a hug from Hayden made you feel safe and forever protected. He was kind to everyone, and generous to a fault. He was a firm believer in paying it forward, and although his time with us was far too short, the impact he made on so many lives will be felt for decades. His memorial service will be held on August 13, 2019 @ 10am CCV, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd. Room 400. More info online.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 9, 2019