Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Fulsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Erma (May) Fulsome


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Erma (May) Fulsome Obituary
Hazel Erma (May) Fulsome

Mesa - Hazel Erma (May) Fulsome passed away June 24, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born August 26, 1923, on a farm South of Brownstown, IL to John and Carrie (Rush) May. She was welcomed by a sister, Lois and later, on her ninth birthday, Hazel welcomed a sister, Nelda.

Hazel married her neighbor sweetheart, Wilbur (Bud) Fulsome and they had 4 sons, Larry, Leslie, Kevin and Kelly.

In 1957 the entire family moved to Mesa for Bud's health and in 1968 Hazel went to work at Mesa Community College as a clerk in the Admissions and Records Office, where she worked until her retirement in 1986, being the Supervisor of that office for the last three years.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Bud), sister (Lois), two of her sons (Leslie and Kelly) and a loving daughter-in-law (Lu). She leaves two sons, Larry and Kevin (Susan); eight grandchildren, Larry Jr (Kelly) Fulsome, Tanya Maner (Tim), Alex Fulsome, Neysa Grzywa (Josh), Aaron Fulsome (Sarah), Owen Fulsome (Angie), Kelly Marie and Michael Fulsome; and eight great-grandchildren, Titus, Taven, Neve, Meghan, Madison, Hayden and Connor Fulsome and Sydney and Killian Grzywa.

To comply with Hazel's wishes, No Services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.