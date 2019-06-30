|
|
Hazel Erma (May) Fulsome
Mesa - Hazel Erma (May) Fulsome passed away June 24, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born August 26, 1923, on a farm South of Brownstown, IL to John and Carrie (Rush) May. She was welcomed by a sister, Lois and later, on her ninth birthday, Hazel welcomed a sister, Nelda.
Hazel married her neighbor sweetheart, Wilbur (Bud) Fulsome and they had 4 sons, Larry, Leslie, Kevin and Kelly.
In 1957 the entire family moved to Mesa for Bud's health and in 1968 Hazel went to work at Mesa Community College as a clerk in the Admissions and Records Office, where she worked until her retirement in 1986, being the Supervisor of that office for the last three years.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Bud), sister (Lois), two of her sons (Leslie and Kelly) and a loving daughter-in-law (Lu). She leaves two sons, Larry and Kevin (Susan); eight grandchildren, Larry Jr (Kelly) Fulsome, Tanya Maner (Tim), Alex Fulsome, Neysa Grzywa (Josh), Aaron Fulsome (Sarah), Owen Fulsome (Angie), Kelly Marie and Michael Fulsome; and eight great-grandchildren, Titus, Taven, Neve, Meghan, Madison, Hayden and Connor Fulsome and Sydney and Killian Grzywa.
To comply with Hazel's wishes, No Services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019