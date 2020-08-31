Hazel J Sakran
England - Sakran, Hazel J., 81 and a native of England, entered into rest on August 2, 2020 at Mesa, Arizona. Beloved wife of Dr. Bradley Sakran for 55 years. Dear mother of Andrew (Stephanie) Sakran, and Amanda Lankford; loving grandmother of Blake (Kaitlin) Sakran, Elizabeth Sakran (Christopher) Alt, Jacob, Sara and William Lankford. Mrs. Sakran had been a nurse for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM, Sat. Sept. 5, 2020 at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85206, with inurnment to follow. Friends may call 12 - 1 Pm Sat., Contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
) will be appreciated.