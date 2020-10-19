Hazel M. Holder



1/3/1917 - 10/9/2020



Passed away peacefully in her sleep October 9, 2020 Hazel was born in Galt Missouri and raised on the family farm helping with all the farm chores participating in 4H, riding a horse to school, playing basketball and playing trumpet in the band. She moved to Kansas City Missouri after high school and worked various retail jobs until meeting her future husband Jack Holder. Right after their wedding World War II broke out and Jack enlisted in the army and was sent to the Philippines with the 43rd Engineers Hazel had to carry on at home becoming a key punch operator. After World War II when Jack returned, he started and operated a successful painting and decorating company in the greater Kansas City area. When Jack had a sudden death secondary to a heart attack in 1972 Hazel could not carry on the painting business and moved from Kansas City to Lawrence Kansas to become the housemother for Triangle fraternity at KU. It was really the perfect job for Hazel because she got to boss around 30 to 40 fraternity men along with trying to teach them etiquette and give them love life advice. While at KU she became an avid basketball fan and always had her bracket picked for March madness. After 25 years at KU she retired from the fraternity and moved back to Galt Missouri to take care of her mother and her sister and brother-in-law who all had severe health problems. In 2006 after she had lost her closest family members she moved to Scottsdale Arizona to be closer to her family here. She leaves behind her loving son and daughter-in-law Dr. Michael and Vicki Holder, grandchildren : Krissi Holder Beard and Brian Beard, Michael Holder and Kelsey Holder, and Jack Holder and his fiancée Candice Balistreri. She also was so proud of her four great grandchildren: Eli Holder,Koen Holder, Ford Holder and Tilly Beard. She especially loved her precious granddaughter Ava Holder who she has now joined in heaven.



She touched the lives of many over her 103 plus years and she freely gave advice with no holds barred. She was loved by family and friends and she will be missed by all. No services are planned at this time.



She will be buried next to her husband Jack Holder at Brooking Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.



The family requests any donations in her memory be made to Hospice of the Valley.









