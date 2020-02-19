|
|
Hazel Watkins
Surprise - Hazel Watkins, age 90, passed away peacefully at Legacy in Surprise, AZ on February 4th, 2020, 5 days before her 91st birthday. She was born in Medford, MA on February 9th,1929, and resided in Medford for many years before moving to Cambridge. She had also lived in Arkansas, North Carolina and Arizona never giving up her wicked strong Boston accent. Her life was not always an easy one and with many challenges which she overcame with perseverance. By her actions, she taught us how to conquer anything life brings you. She appreciated every little thing and the word "thank you" was an easy word for her.
She went from being quiet and introverted to a blossoming flower with personality. She was chatty, sociable, funny, silly, animated, and with a great sense of humor. At a recent hospital stay, one of the nurses said, "I want to be just like you when I'm 90". One of the best ways to describe her was she was a hoot! She nicknamed herself "The Queen" as she was the oldest resident in the group home. She loved making people laugh and smile. She especially loved going on vacations with her children and remembered every detail. She loved birdwatching and rabbits hopping around until out of sight. She loved living on "The Farm" in NC and riding in her golf cart with Eli (Nana's furry Golden boy).
She was of the Baptist faith and knew the importance of prayer. She not only prayed at bedtime, but before each meal. Many times out loud asking God to protect all the little children. She lived a simple life, but if she had money she would have been a philanthropist. She loved helping and giving to people. Often giving away the clothes her family had just bought her or her slippers only to ask her family the next week for another pair. She had a lot of one-liners and always with her thumbs up. She affectionately gave many nicknames and loved to tease. She cherished her most recent friendships made while living at Legacy. What fun she had!
She is survived by her 2 sons, John and Gilbert Watkins, her 2 daughters, Beverly (Charles) Foley and Gail (John) Percoco, her grandchildren, David, Bryan, John and Eric, her great-grandchildren, JT and Elizabeth and dear family friend, Shirley Karcher.
A very special thank you to Daniela Vicas of Legacy for taking such loving care of our Mother and being with her at her time of passing. Also, thank you to Zephyr Hospice for the loving care provided.
Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, MA in October 2020.
Mom, may your journey home be one of much love and peace. As you always said...…"END OF MY STORY".
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020