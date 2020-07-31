1/
H.e. "Gene" Vogt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.e.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H.E. "Gene" Vogt

H.E. "Gene" Vogt, who sold Lake Havasu to the world, passed away July 27th at 92. He is survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters. Gene developed the "giveaway vacation" selling empty lots at Lake Havasu for McCulloch Land Company, flying in over 100,000 prospective buyers. He later developed land in Australia, and worked with MCO Realty Fountain Hills into his 80's.

The family set up a Go Fund Me Account in Gene's name, assisting young pilots with licenses and jobs in aviation.

https://gofundme.com/f/gene-vogt-aviation-memorial-fund




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved