H.E. "Gene" VogtH.E. "Gene" Vogt, who sold Lake Havasu to the world, passed away July 27th at 92. He is survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters. Gene developed the "giveaway vacation" selling empty lots at Lake Havasu for McCulloch Land Company, flying in over 100,000 prospective buyers. He later developed land in Australia, and worked with MCO Realty Fountain Hills into his 80's.The family set up a Go Fund Me Account in Gene's name, assisting young pilots with licenses and jobs in aviation.