Hector Palomo
Hector Palomo

Gilbert - Hector Palomo of Gilbert, AZ, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020; he was 69yrs old. Hector was the fifth child born to Benjamin and Armida Palomo on September 3, 1950, in Mesa, AZ. He lived most of his life in Gilbert, AZ. Hector started his truck driving career hauling hay for local ranchers along side his father and brother, working construction in between seasons. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Benny Palomo, sister Mary Lou (Pilita) Cota and son Landon Palomo. He is survived by his children Veronica Montoya, Hector Palomo Jr, Shane Palomo, Patrick Martin, Randy Martin, Lauren Martin, Bryce Martin and daughter-in-law Amber Marcov, 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings: Carmen Higuera, Esther Palomo-Schultz, Yolanda Palomo, Monica Figueroa and Ricardo Palomo. Hector will be missed by his family greatly. A private memorial will be held for him at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
