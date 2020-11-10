1/1
Helen B. Facio
Helen B. Facio

Tempe - Helen B. Facio, 88, of Tempe, AZ was laid to rest by her Heavenly Father on October 28, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 2121 S. Rural Rd., Tempe, AZ, 85282.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
