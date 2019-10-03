|
Helen Braverman
Scottsdale - Helen Braverman was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 28, 1935. She took her first breath in heaven on September 19, 2019. She temporarily leaves behind her Spouse Ivan, Daughter Rochelle, Grandson Teddy, Great Grandchildren Westin and Melody, and Sister Dolores. Helen's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 4:00pm at Oasis Community Church 15014 N 56th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019