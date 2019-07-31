Services
St Stephen's Byzantine Church
8141 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
8141 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
8141 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Helen Catherine Wirt

Helen Catherine Wirt Obituary
Helen Wirt passed away July 28, 2019 at the age of 101. Helen was the daughter of Mikolaj and Mary Kastelik. Helen loved her faith, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Kenneth Wirt; her only child Arlene Seiser and her brother Chester. She is survived by her grandchildren Mark (Karen), Stephen (Amy), Karen (Evan), and Catherine (Kirk). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren. Parastas on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:00pm and Divine Liturgy at 10:00am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, 8141 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the St. Stephen's Building Fund at the above address. Please visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com to submit online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
