Helen Dodd
Phoenix - Helen Dodd passed away, peacefully, on April 3,2019. Her husband, Ken; daughter Susan and husband David; Grandchildren Jenny and Scott and wife Renee; and six great-grandchildren were by her side during her journey, taking turns so that she always had a loved one by her side. Her other grandchildren, Jeff and wife Jodi and Ryan were geographically unable to be there, but were there in spirit. Her son, Bruce Dodd, had sadly passed away 1/09/11.
Helen was born, the last of 7 children (and a twin), in Latimer, Iowa. Her family spoke only Danish. Helen's Danish was still fluent. As a young woman, Helen attended business school and eventually co-owned a statewide Veterinarian Drug Supply Co. in Wisconsin for many years. She owned an 8-plex and worked for the State of Arizona after moving to Phoenix in 1972.
Helen was married to Floyd Dodd for 57 years, until his death. She is currently married to Kenneth Kochanski. She and Ken have enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. Helen was very kind and appreciative. Her loving spirit and beauty will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at he Hampton Funeral Home, June 22, 2019 in Hampton, Iowa. Many thanks to Season's Hospice, especially Rick, and the loving staff at Abrazzo Scottsdale Campus.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019