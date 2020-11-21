Helen Dorothy Teichman
Sun City - Helen Dorothy Teichman was peacefully called home to God on October 6, 2020 at age 100. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Anthony and Anne Paszkiewicz, Helen graduated from Pershing High School where she was a member of the basketball and field hockey teams, with the field hockey team winning the state championship! She married Dr. William Teichman and was his chairside assistant while also being office manager of their dental practice. One of her additional responsibilities was keeping the trinket treasure chest full to reward good and cooperative youthful patients. A job that brought a smile to her face!
Helen and Bill were world travelers that together explored the globe near and far. Hawaii was one of the places they could go and visit nephew Bob Teichman, his wife Geri Young and attend the baseball games of great nephews Grant and Kurt. Europe was a destination that called with old world charm and China had its challenges and opportunities. After Bill's death, Helen continued to travel, trying not to repeat the countries she had previously been to, which was a challenge, but making friends and memories along the way.
Helen was a gourmet cook who easily hosted dinner events for parties of 4 to 50 without any help. A new recipe was both an adventure and a means of displaying her culinary talent and accomplishments. Her freezer was always full of homemade delights that could be whipped out on a moment's notice for an impromptu festive event or just a special dinner for two.
Helen was extremely family oriented, doting on nieces, nephews and children of friends that she "adopted". She was the one driving the boat pulling water skiers, helping with school and craft projects, marshalling the family to pick Traverse City cherries, exploring Michigan's Upper Peninsula waterfalls and roadside parks for a picnic. She was always open for an adventure. She even taught her 16 year old niece to drive when the school sponsored drivers' training wasn't available -- all accomplished without an ulcer or getting gray hair! The family room pool table was a favorite spot for teaching the younger generation the fine points of sending a ball down a side or corner pocket to beat your opponents. While short on stature, she was a shark on the table and liked to teach math, skills and fun via the table. And when you got good enough to beat her, she was thrilled and mission was accomplished.
Helen was an animal lover from their three dogs (Ranger and brothers Tipper and Topper) to the raccoons that used to patiently wait on the porch stoop for her to bring out their slice of homemade apple pie. And while they would bring their new babies to the house to show them off, there was never a thought or attempt to enter or destroy any part of the house. When apple pie is delivered directly to you, why blow a good thing?
Upon moving to Arizona, Helen and Bill became avid lawn bowlers. After Bill's passing, Helen became a major supporter of the sport both as a bowler and as spokesperson. For 10 years she created and sponsored The Helen Teichman Mixed Triples Lawn Bowling Tournament. Unlike other tournaments, her goal was to sponsor a fun, non-competitive social interaction where new, learning bowlers could have just as much fun as the proficient seasoned bowlers who aced the game. All of the Sun City Lawn Bowl clubs benefited from her generosity as one by one she renovated the club houses, installed tables and benches, shade awnings appeared and greens improved. She also helped to bring international lawn bowling tournaments to Sun City and helped Boswell Hospital keep up with medical improvements.
Helen is proceeded in death by her parents (Anthony and Anne Paszkiewicz), loving husband Bill, sisters Rose Holden (Clarence), Mary Naz (John), Amy Paskin and brother-in-law Fred Teichman. She is survived by sister Jeannette Dickson (Norman), nieces Mary Ahlers (Bob), Candace Cramer (Peter), Linda Rockey (Larry), Joanne Cox (Steve), Joyce Escott (Joe) and nephews Bob Teichman (Geri Young), Doug Holden (Susan) and Leroy Portser, along with a passel of great and great-great nieces and nephews along with one great-great-great niece.
A memorial service will take place at Sunland Memorial Park at a future date determined by sister Jeannette Dickson. To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com
.