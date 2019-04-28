|
Helen Elaine Osis
Scottsdale - Helen Elaine Osis, age 96, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed on to life eternal March 24, 2019. She was born in Vintondale, Pennsylvania. Her Hungarian heritage was always special to her and she spoke Hungarian fluently since childhood. Upon graduating from high school, she went to work at J. L. Hudsons in Detroit, Michigan, where she retired as manager of the switchboard department. Service problems between Hudsons and Michigan Bell led to a visit by Bell manager, Bill Osis and it was a lifetime of love after that. I'm sure all technical phone problems were resolved as well. She was always very active in her church and they loved to sponsor the Mother's Day Dinners. Preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, William E. Osis, and many loving family members. She is survived by her children, son Bill Osis (Lois), daughter Judy Lenzotti (Frank), three grandchildren, Lara Kapalla-Bondi (Phil), EJ Osis, and Heather Osis, 2 great grandsons, Cole and Cooper Kapalla, and her extended family for almost 14 years; Eddie and Shirley Torreno, and Bella LaBay. Memorial service on Sunday, May 12, 11:00 A.M., at First Hungarian Reformed Church, 1822 W. Vogel Ave., Phoenix, AZ. 85021. Interment on Monday, May 13, 11:00 A.M. at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix AZ. Memorial contributions may be made to Hungarian Reformed Church, P.O. Box 83625, Phoenix, AZ. 85071 Arrangements by Messinger Mortuary, Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019