Helen Elizabeth Burris
Phoenix - Helen Elizabeth Burris passed away on July 18, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 100. Helen was born on January 19, 1920 in Curtis, Nebraska. Her family moved to Buffalo, Wyoming where she and her 8 brothers and sisters grew up. After her marriage to Alva Burris, they moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1947 where she lived until her death. Helen liked to golf, play pool and crochet. She also loved being with her family. She was loved by four daughters, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her family loved her and will miss her greatly.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
