Phoenix - After 97 years, the Lord called Helen Grace Ong, peacefully home on September 6, 2020. Helen was the eldest daughter of Sing Ginn and Seng Shee, and lived a life marked by her unrelenting spirit, unconditional love for those around her and an unwavering faith.



Born on October 16, 1922 in Santa Barbara, California, Helen had a joyous childhood playing with her younger siblings along the coast and attending Sunday school. It was here where she discovered her faith.



When she was 8 years old, Helen traveled back to China with her parents and siblings to visit relatives. Due to unforeseen events, they ended up staying in China for the next 10 years. Her time in China was marked by the greatest of highs, but also extreme loss. She happily recalled playing jump rope with her younger sister, Doris, on the balcony of their beautiful house along the river and waving to those who passed by. She also experienced some of her darkest times when her father suddenly passed away due to a stomach illness and when she witnessed and experienced the devastations of war. Through it all, she never lost her faith and often passionately shared stories of how the Lord placed specific people in her and her family's lives to protect them during those perilous times. In 1941, Helen and her two siblings, Doris and Ervin, returned to California while her mother stayed in China.



Helen was fiercely independent, street smart and brave. Though she didn't graduate high school, she never let that fact prevent her from learning new things in order to make enough money to support those around her. She enrolled in night school to relearn English and took on a myriad of responsibilities and jobs. While working as a maid for a Hollywood producer, she encouraged all his Chinese workers to leave their jobs after hearing the producer's wife make a racist comment about Chinese people. As a rivet girl for Lockheed Martin, she was the most efficient worker on the lot. Unhappy and frustrated that her boss specifically told her to slow down her work progress, she demanded, and proceeded to receive, two raises. She was even featured in Time Life magazine with a photo of her working on the aircraft.



It was in California where she met the love of her life, Laurence S. Ong, a worker at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach. They married in 1945 and settled in Laurence's home state of Arizona to open a grocery business. Even though Helen had never worked in this occupation, she quickly learned how to manage a small business while also becoming a new mother. Beginning with Palmdale Market on 21st Street & Yale, they later opened up Phoenix Market on 12th Street and Camelback. The last market they opened before retiring was Bi-Lo market on 35th Avenue and Camelback.



Before her dear husband Laurence passed away in February 1981, they shared many adventures traveling all around the world from Asia to Europe to South America. After his passing, Helen continued her love of travel and discovered cruising. Wanting to share her love of travel with her family, she often treated her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Mexico, Alaska and Caribbean cruises.



Helen was also very active in community service. She frequently volunteered in the gift shop at Phoenix Baptist Hospital and for over 50 years, she participated and served in the Desert Jade Woman's Club.



She is survived by her daughter Elaine Wong of Cave Creek, Arizona (Marshall), her son Timothy Ong of Glendale, Arizona (Wendy); her three grandchildren Stephen Ong (Cathi), Brandon Ong (Kim) and Amber Ong Kakimoto (Erik); and her five great-grandchildren Ashley Ong, Jacob Ong, Karly Kakimoto, Jayden Ong and Katey Kakimoto.



We will miss her words of wisdom and the unconditional love she gave us. She loved us so well because she knew the love of Jesus and left a spiritual legacy for us to pursue.



During this time of pandemic, a memorial service will be limited to a small private gathering of family members. Donations celebrating Helen's life may be made to any of the following: Cerritos Baptist Church,11947 Del Amo Blvd, Cerritos, CA 90703; Desert Jade Woman's Club, C/O Lucy Yuen, 45 E. 9th Place, #65, Mesa AZ 85201; Grace Asian Community Church,15220 S. 50th Street Suite 101, Phoenix, AZ 85044.









