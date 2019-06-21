Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Carolina
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Carolina
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:45 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Committal
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso, TX - Helen "Grandma" Hill, 84 passed away June 17, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Grandma was a wife to Kenneth Hill, a mother of three to Eddie, Fernie and Betty. A proud grandmother of eight and a great grandmother of four. Everyone knew grandma as the life of the party and the heart of the family. She will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm, Hillcrest Carolina. A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7pm, Hillcrest Carolina. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 11:45 am. Committal Service will follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1pm (west shelter). Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr.
