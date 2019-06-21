|
Helen Hill
El Paso, TX - Helen "Grandma" Hill, 84 passed away June 17, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Grandma was a wife to Kenneth Hill, a mother of three to Eddie, Fernie and Betty. A proud grandmother of eight and a great grandmother of four. Everyone knew grandma as the life of the party and the heart of the family. She will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm, Hillcrest Carolina. A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7pm, Hillcrest Carolina. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 11:45 am. Committal Service will follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1pm (west shelter). Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 21, 2019