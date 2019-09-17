|
|
Helen Jean Luipold Billman
- - Helen Jean was born April 11, 1924 in Sandusky, Ohio and moved to Erie, PA as an infant. She passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She graduated from Academy High School in 1943. She also graduated as an R.N. from City Hospital, Springfield, Ohio in 1948, which was followed by Post Graduate study at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital 1949 and served as a Cadet Nurse during WWll. Helen Jean then worked as an R.N. at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie and General Electric in Erie.
She met and married her husband, Jerome Billman, when both were working at G.E. They were married October 10, 1953 and spent 55 years together.
In 1965 Helen Jean and Jerry relocated their family to Scottsdale, Arizona. She worked as an office nurse and again as an Occupational R.N. until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerome, her parents Harold and Helen Roth Luipold and her loving step-mother, Clara Haxaire Luipold. Helen Jean never knew her birth mother since she passed away when Helen Jean was 2 years old.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Billman Davis of California, son Dale Billman (Michele), and two grandchildren Kim Ridgeway (Paul Cordes) and Brian Ridgeway of Chandler, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to the Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org/donate or 602-530-6992).
Arrangements private by family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019