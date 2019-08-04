|
Helen Joyce Ross
Mesa - Age 80, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 6th, 2019, after a brave fight with cancer.
Helen was born April 19th, 1939 in Butte, Montana to Velva and Larkin Bunch. After graduating from Las Vegas High School, Helen attended Arizona State University earning a Master's in elementary education. A former teacher who for more than 30 years, educated children in Mesa. During her last years, Helen happily enjoyed life with Alan Jacobsen. Having shared a love for reading, food, travel, animals, wine, family and faith they were true partners.
Also surviving are son, Scott (Kathy) Mara; daughter, Suzy (Mike) Stoffan; 2 stepdaughters, Shelley Brannan and Karen (Don) Wilson; brother, Ed (Mary Lou) Haynes; 6 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her pal, Panda.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, August 10th at 10am at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park located at 6747 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org/donate or to PEO, donations.peointernational.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019