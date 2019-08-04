Services
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park
6747 East Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park
6747 East Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Joyce Ross


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Joyce Ross Obituary
Helen Joyce Ross

Mesa - Age 80, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 6th, 2019, after a brave fight with cancer.

Helen was born April 19th, 1939 in Butte, Montana to Velva and Larkin Bunch. After graduating from Las Vegas High School, Helen attended Arizona State University earning a Master's in elementary education. A former teacher who for more than 30 years, educated children in Mesa. During her last years, Helen happily enjoyed life with Alan Jacobsen. Having shared a love for reading, food, travel, animals, wine, family and faith they were true partners.

Also surviving are son, Scott (Kathy) Mara; daughter, Suzy (Mike) Stoffan; 2 stepdaughters, Shelley Brannan and Karen (Don) Wilson; brother, Ed (Mary Lou) Haynes; 6 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her pal, Panda.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, August 10th at 10am at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park located at 6747 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org/donate or to PEO, donations.peointernational.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now