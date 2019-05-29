Services
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise Memorial Gardens
9300 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale - Helen L. Cohen, 95, passed away May 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jerome. Devoted and loving mother of sons Dr. Leslie R. (Francine), Mitchell Mark; daughter Marla Risa (John) Ashford, devoted grandmother of Daniel, Andrea, Maxwell and Ilana, and great grandmother of Zoey, Eliana and Eli. Graveside services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30th Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019
