Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Messenger Mortuary
Pinnacle Peak Rd.
Interment
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery
719 N. 27th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
Helen Lavern Gunderson Cardell


1924 - 2020
Helen Lavern Gunderson Cardell Obituary
Helen Lavern Gunderson Cardell

Scottsdale - Helen Lavern Gunderson Cardell, age 96, passed away April 25, 2020. Helen "Aunt Bua" was born to Erma Casper Gunderson and Arthur Gunderson in Murray, Utah on March 2, 1924. The youngest of five children. Her birth mother passed away when Helen was 16 months old. She was raised in Charleston, Utah by her Aunt Nancy Casper Besendorfer and Uncle Noah Besendorfer who included her as a daughter with their five children.

Helen married her eternal companion Burton Reinhold Cardell in 1944 in a civil wedding, years later to exchange vows again in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple for time and all eternity. Burton was her hero, her most precious devoted love. They were married 75 years. Helen was a dedicated mother and housewife. Burton passed away January 7, 2019.

Helen was proceeded in death by her son, John Burton Cardell, her sisters Walberga "Waldie" Clegg, Jean Jensen, Eunice Haws Schilawski, Marion Mahoney and brother Leonard Gunderson.

Helen leaves behind her daughters: Madelynn "Sue" Cardell and Joan Cardell. She also leaves behind her beloved sisters and brothers: Moroni Besendorfer, Erma Phillips, John Besendorfer, and Joann Burnson, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Helen was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and worked in numerous callings for the church including working over twenty years in the LDS Mesa Temple. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Due to the Corona Virus restrictions there will be no funeral services. Limited visitation will be held at 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Messenger Mortuary located on Pinnacle Peak Rd. west of Pima. A limited Internment Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery located at 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 95009.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
