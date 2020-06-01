Helen Louise Duensing
Duensing, Helen Louise, was born October 23rd, 1931 to Will and Lela Robertson in Humansville, Missouri. She was the youngest of seven children. Helen passed away May 22nd, 2020. After graduation from Humansville High School, she attended Drury College and St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. After receiving her R.N. degree, she moved to Kansas City where she worked at St. Luke's Hospital. While there, she met David Duensing, and they were married in December 1953 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Most of their 64 years of marriage were spent in Liberal, Kansas, before moving to Yuma, Arizona in 1979 then to Scottsdale in 1988. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her five brothers and one sister, her husband David, and one son, John. She is survived by four sons, David (Tim) of Prescott, Arizona; Mark of Millington, New Jersey; Stephen of Sandy, Utah; and Thomas of Tempe, Arizona. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Community, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned in the Fall of 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.