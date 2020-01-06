|
|
Helen M. Lombard
Langdon Place, Nashua, NH - 1926-2019
Helen M. Lombard, 93, Hollis N.H., died December 30, 2019, at Langdon Place, Nashua, New Hampshire. Predeceased by her husband John S. "Jack" Lombard and her older brother Raymond C. Magrath, Jr., she leaves behind children Jim (Carol Brown), Hollis N.H., Jane (Kevin Roach), Halifax, N.S. Canada, Tom (Lisa), Lake Oswego, Ore., and Dick (Madelyn), Millbury Mass., seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Helen grew up Durham, N.H. and attended the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1948. Married in March 1947, the Lombards lived in Westborough, Mass. where they raised their four children and Helen taught high school biology in Marlborough, Mass. In 1976, Helen and Jack relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where they lived for 31 years. Helen worked in the library at Phoenix College, and went on many hiking trips to the Grand Canyon and throughout the west. On the death of her husband in 2007, Helen returned to New England, moving to Hollis N.H. She was a member of the Hollis Women's Club and enjoyed hiking on local trails and mountains.
Interment and a private graveside service are being planned for early summer.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in Helen's name to the .
