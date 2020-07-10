1/1
Helen M. McPherson
1926 - 2020
Helen M. McPherson

Phoenix - Helen Mae Ploghoft Reynolds Boldrey McPherson, 94, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Saturday July 4th 2020. She was born in Atlantic, Iowa January 28, 1926 to Grover and Jenny Ora Ploghoft. She moved to Phoenix with her husband Don in 1944. Widowed three times, she is preceded in death by her first husband Don, second husband Mel, third husband Ian, son Dean, stepson Bruce, granddaughter Heather, her parents Grover and Ora, siblings Ernest, Hazel, Gladys, Dorothy, Maxine, Bonnie, Dale, Lester, and Ronald. She is survived by her sister Betty, children Judy, Joel, Brenda, stepsons Andrew, Greg, Scott, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday July 18, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street Phoenix, AZ.

A private family interment of ashes to follow at 12:30 pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn located at 719 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Child Crisis Arizona" at www.childcrisisaz.org.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Interment
12:30 PM
Greenwood Memory Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
