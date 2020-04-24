|
Helen M. Schirmer (nee Yingling)
Phoenix - Helen M. Schirmer (nee Yingling) passed on to our heavenly father April 17, 2020 at the age of 88 in Phoenix, AZ with her family by her side.
Helen was born to Edwin and Helen Yingling on June 19th, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. She married Carl F. Schirmer on May 26th, 1956. On October 3rd, 1958, they welcomed their first-born, Kevin Schirmer into the world. Shortly after that, Mark Schirmer was born on February 13th, 1960. After learning about the many available job opportunities in Arizona, they packed and moved to Scottsdale, AZ in October of 1968. Upon arriving in Scottsdale, they welcomed their third child Colleen Schirmer Heldenbrand on March 13th, 1970.
Helen was very dedicated to the Catholic Church and served alongside her husband as Prayer Group Leaders at St. Maria Goretti. In addition, she was a member of the Counsel of the Catholic Renewal Ministries. She would help whenever needed by baking and cooking for those in need as well as being part of the Prayer Chain for St. Bernard's Church even up to the end. She loved red roses, sewing, knitting, baking, and reading biographies and the bible.
She was a loving and devoted mother and wife who always encouraged and supported her family in all their endeavors and pursuits in life. Her passion and zest for life was inspirational and shared with her entire family.
She is survived by her three children Kevin (Jan) Schirmer of Mesa, AZ, Mark Schirmer of Scottsdale, AZ, Colleen (Tim Mohn) Schirmer Heldenbrand of Scottsdale, AZ and two grandchildren Chad (Rhonda) Blotkamp of Mesa, AZ and Heather (Shawn) Essen of Missoula, MT and four great grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Carl F. Schirmer.
We feel so blessed to have had you in our lives. You were a gift from God. Thank you for leaving us with many priceless stories to tell in your memory forever.
Burial arrangements by Messinger's Mortuary and Paradise Memorial Cemetery. A funeral mass and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020