Phoenix - Helen Marie Calvert of Phoenix, Arizona went to her eternal home on March 15th , 2020. Helen was born February 25th , 1935 in West Virginia. She then moved to New Jersey, where she met her beloved husband, Herb. Helen gave birth to eight children prior to making the move to Arizona. Over the years, she was blessed with many grandchildren. She was devoted to caring and loving her family. Helen is survived by her children, Irene, Richard, Kenneth, Stanley, Cindy, and Kathy. She is also survived by many more grandchildren. She will join her sons Gary, and Herbie, along with Husband, Herb in Heaven. Mom, Grandma, you are deeply loved and will be greatly missed. May you find eternal peace and joy.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
