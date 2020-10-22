Helen Ong



Glendale - Helen Lynn Ong was born January 5, 1924 and went to be with her Lord October 4, 2020.



Helen immigrated to the United States with her parents and she lived in Arizona for 83 years.



She met and married Walter Ong, a native Phoenician, where they worked side by side in the family grocery store, Central Market.



Helen was especially helpful and caring to her predominantly Chinese language speaking community and would regularly take her friends to their Doctor appointments to explain and interpret their illnesses and medications for them with their American Doctors.



Helen was raised in a Christian home in China and she and Walter were founding members of the First Chinese Baptist Church of Phoenix, Arizona. The Church was a very important part of Helen's life and she remained a member of that church her whole life.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband Walter and leaves behind her children; Barbara Yim (Dan), Beverly Krisch (John), Bruce Ong (Lynn) and Bettina Hartmann along with 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is loved and missed by all.



The family will be having a private service due to the Covid and request in lieu of flowers that donations can be made to: First Chinese Baptist Church 4910 E Earll Dr Phoenix, AZ 85018.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store