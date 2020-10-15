1/1
Helen Prather-Carlos
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Helen Prather-Carlos

Glendale - Helen Prather-Carlos, 65, of Glendale, AZ passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born in Nogales, AZ on July 10, 1955.

Helen spent her life in Arizona as a school teacher. She was a loving, caring wife to her husband of 17 years and loved animals, especially dogs. She has left us entirely too soon.

Helen is survived by her husband, Michael J. McEwan and brothers, Harvey Prather and Rene Rendon. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381. Donations may be made in Helen's name to the Arizona Humane Society, www.azhumane.org.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
