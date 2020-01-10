|
Helen Roe Warren
Peoria - Helen Warren died peacefully after a short illness on Jan 4, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. She was 101. Helen was born Aug 7, 1918 in Stanley, WI, the oldest daughter of Edwin and Lula (Marvick) Roe. After graduating from Stanley High School, she worked as a nanny, housekeeper and secretary to put herself through the University of Wisconsin (Madison). There she met Robert Warren, a grad student in Physics. They eloped in 1940, married in Clinton, IA. World War II interrupted their studies, led to Bob's career in the Army Signal Corps and to posts around the US. Helen completed her undergrad work at Stanford University, graduating in 1957. She went on to earn her teaching credential and taught elementary school in New Jersey and Virginia until her retirement in 1975. Helen was always active in civic life, working in the PTA and League of Women Voters to advance social causes she believed in, including civil rights and equal treatment of all people. She was a frequent contributor to the Republic's Letters to the Editor section on issues that concerned her.
Helen is survived by her sons Hugh (Karen) of Westlake Village, CA, Robert (Natalie) of Palatine, IL and Philip (Deborah Roth) of Durham, NC, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her six siblings (Marvick Roe, Glenn Roe, Elsa Schuster, Dorothy Walker, Paul Roe and Edward Roe) all pre-deceased her.
Sunland Mortuary is handling final arrangements. There will be no local services. A memorial for Helen will be held at a family reunion this summer in Northfield, MN.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020