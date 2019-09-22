|
Helen S. Schmidt
Scottsdale - Helen Elsa (Rowoldt) Sachtleben Schmidt, 97, died peacefully in her sleep, on September 16, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born to Mary (Krecker) and Henry Rowoldt in Chicago, Illinois, as the third of their four daughters. Like many farm children of the Great Depression, she learned principles of hard work and frugality that guided her conduct throughout her long life. She was a creative and talented seamstress who in her earlier years made many of her own outfits and who in later years was a frequent dress maker for the Little Dresses for Africa program. Music was very important to her—she was a long-time choir member of several Lutheran churches. A fine cook and hostess, Helen entertained many and enjoyed dinner and dance parties for most of her life. Almost as much as she enjoyed a (second) properly made Martini, or a successful (or unsuccessful) double Nello bid in a 500 hand dealt to her (but never if dealt to any other player). Helen was blessed in her final years to have outstanding caregivers that included Annalynn Anglin, Petra Vela, and Jennifer McCarthy-Hill. They and several members of her extended family joined her in her final days for singing and storytelling while she received compassionate and loving care at the Hospice of the Valley Sherman House. She was a WW II bride to Carl H. Sachtleben, who after graduation from Valparaiso University, rose to rank of Major (US Army). They were married on July 23, 1942, while Carl was on leave from the war in Europe. He completed graduate work in library science administration at the University of Chicago and Case Western University. His career included serving as the Director of Libraries at Valparaiso University and Western Michigan University. Their 46-year marriage was founded on, and sustained by, Christian principles. It produced one daughter (Anita Marie Reinkensmeyer, who lives in Scottsdale, AZ with her husband Marcus) and four sons (Rev. Dr. Carl Ronald Sachtleben, who lives with his wife Ann in Salisbury, NC; Paul Luther, who is the widower of Andrea Dzurik Sachtleben and lives in Pinehurst, NC; John Rowoldt who lives with his wife Gail in Elgin, IL; Philip James, who lives with his wife Dr. Mary Sachtleben in Springport, IN). She was a wonderful grandmother to her nine grandchildren: Michael and Stephen Sachtleben, Paul and John Sachtleben, Jennifer Minch-Sachtleben and Matthew Sachtleben, and Katie Severson, Christina Lalan, and David Reinkensmeyer. She was a loving Nana (great-grandmother) to eleven: Hannah, Sam and Jake Sachtleben, Elisabeth and Joseph Sachtleben, Adeline and Jonah Sachtleben, Sydney Minch, Hannah and Harrison Severson and Leah Lalan. Helen, as most women of her era, was denied access to educational opportunities. But her work life was spent primarily in the field of higher education. She served as Executive Secretary to the Deans of Christ College and the Law School at Valparaiso University, and was the Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees of Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She trained her children, all of whom are university graduates, to strive for academic excellence. After Carl's death, Helen married Karl Schmidt, a widower, who also had a large family. Their marriage was themed "A New Beginning" and was also founded on, and sustained by, Christian principles. They were members of Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix. Her husbands shared more than similar first names and marriage to Helen. Like Carl, Karl was a graduate of Valparaiso University, served to the rank of Major (US Air Force), and spent his career as an educational administrator. This second marriage joyfully spanned nine years until Karl's passing in 2001. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shadow Mountain Mortuary of Phoenix (602) 971-7350. www.shadowmountainmortuary.com Visitation will be from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ Church Lutheran Chapel, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, 85018. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM in the Sanctuary. Guests are invited to a reception following in the Canyon Room. In early October, her cremains will be interred next to her first husband at Mount Ever-Rest Cemetery, 2941 S Westnedge, Kalamazoo, MI. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Valparaiso University, Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home, or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019