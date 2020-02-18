Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sandoval

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sandoval Obituary
Helen Sandoval, 84, a resident of Phoenix, AZ passed away on February 14, 2020. Helen was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 20, 1935. Helen was a beloved wife, mother and sister. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Valerio Sandoval and her daughter, Debra Barrera. Helen is survived by her children, Anthony, Martha Tamayo, Valerio Jr, Phillip, Brenda Tucker and Theresa Tsaninos. Along with 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm and a Rosary from 6pm to 7pm at Hansen's Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ. The funeral mass will be held on February 24, 2020 at 10am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church 8620 N. 7th St Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Chapel
Download Now