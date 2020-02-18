|
Helen Sandoval, 84, a resident of Phoenix, AZ passed away on February 14, 2020. Helen was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 20, 1935. Helen was a beloved wife, mother and sister. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Valerio Sandoval and her daughter, Debra Barrera. Helen is survived by her children, Anthony, Martha Tamayo, Valerio Jr, Phillip, Brenda Tucker and Theresa Tsaninos. Along with 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm and a Rosary from 6pm to 7pm at Hansen's Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ. The funeral mass will be held on February 24, 2020 at 10am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church 8620 N. 7th St Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020