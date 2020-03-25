Services
Helen T. Grzesik


1932 - 2020
Helen T. Grzesik Obituary
Scottsdale - Helen T. Grzesik, 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on March 21, 2020. Helen was born May 18, 1932 in Chicago, IL. Helen is survived by her three children, Frank, Jr., Dennis, and Joyce (Loggins), four grandchildren, Dennis, Jr., Heather, Kelly, and Haley, three great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service has been postponed to a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Indian School Mortuary. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
