Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Graveside service
Following Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Helen Tibken


1922 - 2019
Helen Tibken Obituary
Helen Tibken

Phoenix - Helen Edna (Morseburg) Tibken, 97, passed away peacefully September first.

Helen was born June 16, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio. As a child she lived in Philadelphia and New York City, but spent most of her youth in New Haven, Connecticut, where she met and married the love of her life, H. Howland Tibken (Tib).

Helen and "Tib" had three daughters, Linda Stephenson (Terry), Ellen Burgess (Gene) and Joanne McLellan (Scott). She enjoyed time with her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Helen was a Lioness for the Downtown Lions Club, and became a Lion when the organization was opened to women. She also served on the altar guild at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist.

Helen worked as a receptionist for Phoenix-McLeod Optical for several years. Then, when she was in her 50s, she took classes and got a certificate to be an optician. She eventually managed her own store before she retired.

Helen was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family. She also loved listening to classical music and recordings of musical theater. She also loved to read and loved browsing in book stores.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 1:30 PM, Funeral Service at 1:30 PM, immediately followed by a Graveside Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, or at hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019
