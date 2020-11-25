Helena Lorraine Bailey
Phoenix - Helena Lorraine Bailey, 89, of Cottonwood, passed away November 21, 2020 at John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI on December 23, 1930 to the late Joseph and Loretta Stanley. Lorraine married Carl Dean Bailey on 2-22-1952 and was married until Carl passed away 9-10-1994. She is survived by her eight children, one sister, two brothers, and many grandchildren.
Visitation will be December 1, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, AZ. Rosary will be December 2, at 10:30am with a mass immediately following at Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale, AZ.
The complete obituary can be found at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
