Helene Doris Gay
Scottsdale - Helene Gay's wonderful life journey began at her birth on February 16, 1922 and ended peacefully March 14, 2019 at the age of 97. Many thanks to Hospice of the Valley and the assisted living staff at The Springs of Scottsdale.
Helene was predeceased by her loving husband Ronald Gay in 2016. They enjoyed traveling the world together throughout their lives. Helene enjoyed a very full life. She was a dancer and understudy 1939-42 with George White's Scandals on Broadway and the Atlantico Casino in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Helene was married to Matthew Wrenn 1946-55 and gave birth to her only child, Diane. After marrying Ron Gay and moving to Arizona in 1957, Helene worked as an Administrative Assistant at O'Malley Investment & Realty for 10 years. In 1994, Helene volunteered teaching English as a second language at Phoenix Union High School. Many of her students kept in touch with her to this day. Helene loved all people and animals in need worldwide.
Helene is survived by her daughter, Diane Gay Wrenn of Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She is also survived by 3 stepchildren - Marcia Hallman, Tina Halvorsen, and David R. Gay and their families.
Helene requests contributions in her memory be made to: Jewish National Fund, 42 E. 69th St., NY, NY 10021; Animal Legal Defense Fund, PO Box 96041 Washington, DC 20077-7136; Greenpeace, 702 H St. N.W., Suite 300, Washington, DC 20001, and Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
Funeral services are private. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019