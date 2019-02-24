|
|
Dr. Hendrik Leering
Scottsdale - On February 15, 2019, Dr. Hendrik Leering, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Arizona surrounded by his immediate family.
He is preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Constant and Jean, and 2 sons, Marc and Philippe. We take special solace in knowing that Hendrik is finally reunited with his beloved sons.
Hendrik will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Denysia, and his children Desiree (John) Gardner, Milene (Dave) Below, and Claudine (Bob) Simi, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Quinn-Leering. He will also fondly be remembered by his 9 grandchildren: Calvin, Mariel, Karl, Tobias, Danielle, Cameron, Lauren, MacGregor, and Nicolas.
Born on April 5th, 1931 in Ysselstein, The Netherlands, to Dr. A.M.H.J. and Jeanne Leering, Hendrik received his education primarily in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This included high school and The University of Utrecht Medical College where he graduated as M.D. on May 30th, 1958.
After marrying Denysia M.H. Jansen in the Netherlands in 1960, Hendrik and Denysia immigrated to the United States in 1961 where Hendrik pursued his medical career and they became American citizens in 1993. As Physician, he practiced Family Medicine in Reedsville, WI (5 years), Lake Mills, WI (23 years) and ended his career in Prescott, AZ (5 years).
Visitation will be held at Claussen Funeral Home, 416 W. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI 53551. A brief Celebration of Life will immediately follow visitation at the Funeral Home. Please visit the Claussen Funeral Home website in Lake Mills, WI for further details.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hendrik can be made to the , , American Red Cross, or St. Mary's Food Bank (Phoenix) and sent to Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills, WI.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019