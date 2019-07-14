Henrick "Hank" Lange



Goodyear - Henrick "Hank" Lange passed away at the age of 90 on June 30, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born on a farm near Stockholm, SD on October 16, 1928 to Johanna Katrina "Treena" Anderson Lange and Ole S. Lange. He was the oldest of four children. He had an aptitude for machinery that remained with him his entire life.



Hank served in the US Army. He married Iris Nadine Nelson in 1951 shortly before shipping out to join the 25th Infantry Army forces fighting in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he became a certified mechanic and began working at Sanders, later to become Sharp Chevrolet in Watertown, SD, where he worked until his retirement. He and Iris raised three children in Watertown. They were long-time members of Grace Lutheran Church.



After retirement, Hank and Iris enjoyed traveling in their RV all over the United States. They also took several trips to Europe. They moved full time to Phoenix, AZ in 2003.



Hank was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Esther, brothers, Leo and Russell, and many beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Hank is survived by his wife, Iris; children, Linda (Gary) Nelson of Phoenix, AZ, Larry (Vikki) Lange of Griffin, GA, and Laurel (Jeff) VanDenBerg of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Colin (Sara) Nelson of Phoenix, AZ, Kirstin (Seth) Nelson Yates of Phoenix, AZ, and Trevor Nelson of Detroit, MI; great-granddaughter, Eva Nelson; sisters-in-law, Camilla and Annette Lange; and many treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Hank taught his family the values of hard work and education and leaves them a legacy of a strong faith.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. A celebration of life and interment of ashes will be held in SD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be sent to Evergreen Cemetery Association, 47175 155th St., Stockholm, SD 57264. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019