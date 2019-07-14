Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 S. Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrick Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrick "Hank" Lange


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Henrick "Hank" Lange Obituary
Henrick "Hank" Lange

Goodyear - Henrick "Hank" Lange passed away at the age of 90 on June 30, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born on a farm near Stockholm, SD on October 16, 1928 to Johanna Katrina "Treena" Anderson Lange and Ole S. Lange. He was the oldest of four children. He had an aptitude for machinery that remained with him his entire life.

Hank served in the US Army. He married Iris Nadine Nelson in 1951 shortly before shipping out to join the 25th Infantry Army forces fighting in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he became a certified mechanic and began working at Sanders, later to become Sharp Chevrolet in Watertown, SD, where he worked until his retirement. He and Iris raised three children in Watertown. They were long-time members of Grace Lutheran Church.

After retirement, Hank and Iris enjoyed traveling in their RV all over the United States. They also took several trips to Europe. They moved full time to Phoenix, AZ in 2003.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Esther, brothers, Leo and Russell, and many beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Hank is survived by his wife, Iris; children, Linda (Gary) Nelson of Phoenix, AZ, Larry (Vikki) Lange of Griffin, GA, and Laurel (Jeff) VanDenBerg of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Colin (Sara) Nelson of Phoenix, AZ, Kirstin (Seth) Nelson Yates of Phoenix, AZ, and Trevor Nelson of Detroit, MI; great-granddaughter, Eva Nelson; sisters-in-law, Camilla and Annette Lange; and many treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Hank taught his family the values of hard work and education and leaves them a legacy of a strong faith.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. A celebration of life and interment of ashes will be held in SD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be sent to Evergreen Cemetery Association, 47175 155th St., Stockholm, SD 57264. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Thompson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Funeral Chapel
Download Now