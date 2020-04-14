|
|
Henrietta Phasley
Henrietta Phasley, 97, passed away on April 12, 2020. Henrietta was born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 6, 1923, the third child of Candelario and Rosa Aguilar. She was known for her love of family, friendly smile, scrumptious cooking and her passion for bingo. She was preceded in death by husband Joe S., sons Ruben and Robert, brothers Carlos, Manuel, Raymond, and sister Rosie. She is survived by sister Isabel, daughter Jennie (Roy), sons David and Joe (Anna), grandchildren David, Karie Marie, Michael (Gabriella), Nathan, Tony, Cathy (Steve), Sal, Lorraine, Kathy, and Michael (Jennifer), and many greatgrandchildren.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions funeral services will be limited to ten (10) people in the chapel at any time. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. - 12 Noon with a funeral service held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020