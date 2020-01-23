Resources
More Obituaries for Henriette Hasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henriette H. Hasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henriette H. Hasley Obituary
Henriette H. Hasley

Henriette Hasley died January 23, 2020, as a result of a massive hemorrhagic stroke in her sleep on the early morning of January 15, 2020. She had had no previous symptoms or warnings and appeared to be in overall great health. She was being cared for in Scottsdale by the Eckstein Center of Hospice of the Valley. Funeral services and burial is planned within a family cemetery plot in Long Island, NY.

Before retirement in 2012 Henriette worked for various large companies as a certified public accountant in private practice. Her latest position was as Manager of Financial Accounting and Reporting for Best Western International at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix. She was a 1968 graduate of Queens College of the City University of New York.

Henriette leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Daniel Hasley, also a CPA with many years in public accounting in New York and Phoenix; and her brother, Sam Ellner, a retired Manhattan sales executive living in central New Jersey. Henriette was a very popular and active member of the Phoenix Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henriette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -