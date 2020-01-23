|
Henriette H. Hasley
Henriette Hasley died January 23, 2020, as a result of a massive hemorrhagic stroke in her sleep on the early morning of January 15, 2020. She had had no previous symptoms or warnings and appeared to be in overall great health. She was being cared for in Scottsdale by the Eckstein Center of Hospice of the Valley. Funeral services and burial is planned within a family cemetery plot in Long Island, NY.
Before retirement in 2012 Henriette worked for various large companies as a certified public accountant in private practice. Her latest position was as Manager of Financial Accounting and Reporting for Best Western International at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix. She was a 1968 graduate of Queens College of the City University of New York.
Henriette leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Daniel Hasley, also a CPA with many years in public accounting in New York and Phoenix; and her brother, Sam Ellner, a retired Manhattan sales executive living in central New Jersey. Henriette was a very popular and active member of the Phoenix Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020