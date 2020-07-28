Henry Brice Goodman



Henry Brice Goodman (Hank) passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2020. He was 91. Preceding him in death was his oldest son Tom Goodman. He is survived by his beloved wife Karalee, his daughter Mary and son John, his stepchildren Steven Glenn and Sidni Norwood.



Hank moved to Arizona in 1935 and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. He regularly attended monthly lunches with his high school classmates. He received his business degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.



Starting in 1956, he was the owner and operator of several local finance companies. Hank was an early pioneer in the sub-prime auto finance industry, giving tens of thousands of people the opportunity for transportation that they would not have had otherwise.



In 2007 he received the Man of the Year award from the American Financial Services Association. He also served on the board and was past president of the Arizona Financial Services Association, was co-founder of Consumer Credit Counseling and past president of Catholic Social Services.



He was the founder and owner of Presto Auto Loans, Inc. where he continued working up until his last year. He was extremely passionate about work and the finance industry, always trying to improve the experience for everyone. He would frequently walk around the office and say "what if we tried doing things this way instead". He was a master of math and always amazed everyone with his ability to do complex equations in his head.



Anyone that met Hank would be left with a lasting impression of his sense of humor and quick mind. He loved a good pun or play on words.



Hank also loved golf, boating and antique cars. More than anything else he was passionate about family and friends. We will miss him tremendously.



Memorial services will be held at a date to be determined.









