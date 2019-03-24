|
|
Henry C. Croom
Scottsdale - Henry C. Croom, a Scottsdale resident, died March 19, 2019 at age 84. He was born in Wilson, N.C. on May 29, 1934 to Sue Sprott Croom and John E. Croom. After graduating in 1955 from North Carolina State College (now North Carolina State University) with degree of Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering he held a variety of jobs in brick plant operation and management in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and New York states, as well as serving two years in the U.S. Army at Ft. Monmouth, N.J.
In 1967 he and his family moved to Phoenix, where with Dick van Gilse, who would become a long-time business partner and friend, he established Facings of America, Inc., Phoenix's first independent tile distributorship. During this period, he was also a member and president of Ceramic Tile Distributors Association, an international association of tile distributors.
In 1988, Henry sold his interest in Facings of America and turned his attention to ownership and operation of Tile for Less, Inc., which became a chain of retail ceramic tile stores operating in Arizona and other western states.
Through his work, Henry met in 1982 the woman who would become the love of his life, Cathy Kent, an interior designer specializing in hospitality work. They were married in 1987.
Henry is survived by Cathy Kent Croom his loving wife of 32 years; their son Jonathan Croom; two daughters, Meagan Tignini and Lindsay Croom from his first marriage to Anne Nails Croom; a sister, Janet Robbins; three grandchildren and two nieces.
Death resulted from complications of multiple system atrophy (MSA), a neurological disease which he had for several years.
Should you wish to honor Henry's memory, the family suggests a gift to a in lieu of flowers. Henry himself suggested, before his death, that even better would be for you to render aid to someone known to you who could use help from you, perhaps with good advice, financial assistance, or merely by your being a good listener to a troubled person.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale. Entombment will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 9300 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019