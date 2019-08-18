Resources
Henry Charles Avery


1941 - 2019
Phoenix - Henry Charles Avery passed away on Thursday, August 8th, after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Charles was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on June 2, 1941. He emigrated to the US years later and settled in Phoenix with his wife and children. Charles was an electrical engineer who was passionate about his work and prided himself in providing the best possible service to his clients. Charles was also an avid runner up through his 77th year, and ran daily with his beloved dog, Gaia. Charles is survived by his daughter Deirdre, his son Kenneth and his brother James and sister Jeanette. A memorial will be held at a later date. His family requests that contributions be made in lieu of flowers to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Pima Animal Control Center or the Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
