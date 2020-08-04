Henry G. Rodriguez



Henry G. Rodriguez went to Heaven on July 15, 2020. Henry was born September 7, 1929 in Phoenix to the late Francisco and Margarita Rodriguez. He was the baby of their family and was the most spoiled! He served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Henry married Tilly Romero in 1963 and was blessed with 2 sons and 2 daughters. Henry studied and worked relentlessly to be the best carpenter he could be. He worked for Knoell Homes for 30 years. This wonderful family owned business made Henry a part of their family. He started as a carpenter and retired as a Project Manager. He took pride in his work and came out of retirement a few times because he loved it so much! Henry's hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping in Sedona, trips to his cabin in Prescott, reading and doing anything outside. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. Henry was a humble and simple man that gave us everything, especially love. His greatest treasure was his family. Henry was known for his smile, kindness, helping hands and funny sayings like, "How have you BEAN? Like frijoles?"



Henry is proceeded in death by 3 siblings: Mary, Frank and Carlos. He is survived by his loving wife Tilly, sons Richard (Grace) and Mark (LuAnne), Daughters Sonja (Dale) and Mona; 4 Grandkids: Alex, Jessica, Marcus and Anna, 4 Great Grandkids: Mireya, Sophia, Eelena and Anastacia; faithful sister Guadalupe and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; Lifelong great friends/family Joe Lopez and George Martin.



Henry's family would love to have a mass and memorial to commemorate his life. Unfortunately, due to the current public health concerns, we want to keep everybody safe. So, the services will be announced later. Henry was passionate about donating to The Bighorn Sheep Society, in lieu of flowers please make donations here in his name. Matthew 5:7 Blessed are those that mourn for they shall be comforted.









