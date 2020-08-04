1/1
Henry G. Rodriguez
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry G. Rodriguez

Henry G. Rodriguez went to Heaven on July 15, 2020. Henry was born September 7, 1929 in Phoenix to the late Francisco and Margarita Rodriguez. He was the baby of their family and was the most spoiled! He served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Henry married Tilly Romero in 1963 and was blessed with 2 sons and 2 daughters. Henry studied and worked relentlessly to be the best carpenter he could be. He worked for Knoell Homes for 30 years. This wonderful family owned business made Henry a part of their family. He started as a carpenter and retired as a Project Manager. He took pride in his work and came out of retirement a few times because he loved it so much! Henry's hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping in Sedona, trips to his cabin in Prescott, reading and doing anything outside. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. Henry was a humble and simple man that gave us everything, especially love. His greatest treasure was his family. Henry was known for his smile, kindness, helping hands and funny sayings like, "How have you BEAN? Like frijoles?"

Henry is proceeded in death by 3 siblings: Mary, Frank and Carlos. He is survived by his loving wife Tilly, sons Richard (Grace) and Mark (LuAnne), Daughters Sonja (Dale) and Mona; 4 Grandkids: Alex, Jessica, Marcus and Anna, 4 Great Grandkids: Mireya, Sophia, Eelena and Anastacia; faithful sister Guadalupe and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; Lifelong great friends/family Joe Lopez and George Martin.

Henry's family would love to have a mass and memorial to commemorate his life. Unfortunately, due to the current public health concerns, we want to keep everybody safe. So, the services will be announced later. Henry was passionate about donating to The Bighorn Sheep Society, in lieu of flowers please make donations here in his name. Matthew 5:7 Blessed are those that mourn for they shall be comforted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Resthaven Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved