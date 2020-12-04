Henry "Hank" Gonzalez



Phoenix, AZ - 86, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Faye, and son, Richard.



Hank was born on December 12, 1933 to Sixto and Maria Gonzalez in Tonopah, Nevada. Hank attended Tonopah High School, Go Muckers. After graduating from high school in 1951, Hank joined the United States Air Force.



While stationed at Clinton-Sherman AFB, Burns Flat, Oklahoma, Hank met and fell for Nellie Faye Allison, who he soon married in 1954.



After 22 years of service in communications and achieving the rank of Master Sergeant, Hank retired from the Air Force in 1974. He then worked for Maricopa County Rabies Animal Control as a radio dispatcher and in 1997, he we retired again.



During his retirement, to keep busy, Hank volunteered at Desert West Community Center assisting with the Brown Bag food distribution program and at Adam Diaz Senior Center assisting with the senior services. He also helped with the preparation and filing of income taxes through the VITA program.



Hank was an avid bowler, golfer, and Star Trek fan. He also liked attending the Arizona Diamondback baseball games with his son and watching the Arizona Cardinals football games on television.



Anyone who knew Hank knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.



A private ceremony will be held at the National Cremation Society, Phoenix, AZ and a final resting at the National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ at a later time.









