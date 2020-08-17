1/1
Henry Lex VanEvera
{ "" }
Henry Lex VanEvera

Henry Lex VanEvera "Van" Past away on August 1st, 2020 at the age of 71. Born in ElPaso Texas, November 5th,1948. Younger years in New York until joining U.S. Air force in 1967. Honorable Discharge 1971, and moved to Arizona. A member of the American Legion. In 2012 he was president of ALR Legion Riders post 107. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Proceeded in death, Morgan L. VanEvera, Durah Kennedy, and sister Marie. Survived by companion of 22yrs. Sherry Hansel, brother Royce VanEvera, and his wife Tina Charbonneau. A celebration of Vans life will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
