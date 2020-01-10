Services
Henry M. "Leke" Olea Jr.

Henry "Leke" M. Olea Jr., born on February 25, 1937, passed away on January 7, 2020. A Visitation will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E Campbell Ave., in Phoenix, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00-6:00 PM. with a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM, with burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N 48th St., in Phoenix. All family and friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately after the burial from 1:00-4:00 PM at the U.A. Local Union #469, 3109 North 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016. The Olea Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations instead be made to the Boys and Girls Club Alumni: https://bgcmp.org/donate/#

Click on "One-time donation" and choose an amount.

In the "Tell us why you support" box, type in "Henry Olea".

Enter your information to receive a tax deductible receipt for your donation. Any problems with making a donation can be directed to Donna Martin at 602-954-8182.

Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
