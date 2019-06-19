Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Eshelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Henry R. Eshelman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Henry R. Eshelman Obituary
Dr. Henry R. Eshelman

Glendale - 87, passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born on Dec 1, 1931 to the late Harry and Evelyn Eshelman in Mt. Joy Township, Lancaster Co., PA. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1949 then furthered his education at Manchester University graduating in 1953. He went on to attend I.U. Medical School where he obtained his medical degree in 1957. Henry enjoyed working in private practice in Indiana, and as an ER trauma doctor in Arizona until he retired. On April 20, 1969, he married his beloved wife Leona in Las Vegas NV. In retirement, Henry enjoyed his days golfing, reading and spending time with Leona and his grandkids, David Ian and Jennifer Chambers.Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife Leona, his beloved son Kenny and brother David Eshelman. He is survived by 3 siblings, Nathan ( Loretta) Eshelman, Joyce Miller (James Clement), Phillip (Sandy) Eshelman, daughter Joan Murray, step-son David

( Roxanne) Wise, step-daughters Linda Wise, Julie( Bruce) Chambers, six grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now