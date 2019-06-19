|
Dr. Henry R. Eshelman
Glendale - 87, passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born on Dec 1, 1931 to the late Harry and Evelyn Eshelman in Mt. Joy Township, Lancaster Co., PA. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1949 then furthered his education at Manchester University graduating in 1953. He went on to attend I.U. Medical School where he obtained his medical degree in 1957. Henry enjoyed working in private practice in Indiana, and as an ER trauma doctor in Arizona until he retired. On April 20, 1969, he married his beloved wife Leona in Las Vegas NV. In retirement, Henry enjoyed his days golfing, reading and spending time with Leona and his grandkids, David Ian and Jennifer Chambers.Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife Leona, his beloved son Kenny and brother David Eshelman. He is survived by 3 siblings, Nathan ( Loretta) Eshelman, Joyce Miller (James Clement), Phillip (Sandy) Eshelman, daughter Joan Murray, step-son David
( Roxanne) Wise, step-daughters Linda Wise, Julie( Bruce) Chambers, six grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019