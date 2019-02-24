|
|
Henry Reuss, M.D.
Scottsdale -
Henry Reuss, M.D., of Scottsdale, AZ, born in 1930 in Berlin, Germany, to the late Martha Reuss and the late Erich Reuss, M.D., passed away at age 88 on February 9, 2019. Henry emigrated to the U.S. in 1938. He never forgot his refugee background and spoke of it often. He exulted in his U.S. citizenship and steeped himself in American experiences and political knowledge. He was proud to have seen or met every U.S. President from FDR through Clinton.
Henry graduated from NYU, College of Arts & Sciences in 1951, and SUNY, College of Medicine in 1955. Upon completion of his OB-GYN residency in NY, he was stationed at Williams AFB in Chandler from 1959-61. He then moved to Scottsdale and started the Town's first OB-GYN practice. Henry loved being a physician. At retirement, 41 years later, Henry often had 3 generations of patients from Arizona families. Today, his son, Eric, also an OB-GYN, continues the Scottsdale practice that Henry began almost 60 years ago. One highlight of his life was doing medical missionary work in Kenya, East Africa, with the ultimate goal of establishing a GYN Clinic with Kenyan doctors. It took 10 years, but Maua Methodist Hospital now has that permanent clinic.
Henry was the beloved husband of Diane for 50 years. They traveled the world together, visiting over 120 countries, islands and territories, often with children in tow. There were also more humble journeys in motor homes and cars across the country. He shared his belief in education with his children; this was his legacy and each earned post-graduate degrees.
Henry is survived by his much-loved wife, Diane. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eve Mayer. He is survived by his son, Eric Reuss; daughters, Suzanne Reuss, Judith Gunn, Sharon Ravenscroft, and Michelle Ginder; and grandchildren, Elias Ginder, Reed Ginder, Adlai Reuss, and Henry Reuss. Donations may be made in Henry's name to Hospice of the Valley. Services will be Private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019